    German and Spanish diplomatic representatives safely evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    • 08 March, 2026
    • 09:24
    German and Spanish diplomatic representatives safely evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan

    The evacuation of foreign nationals are ongoing via the Astara state border checkpoint of Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    Thirteen German and 6 Spanish diplomatic representatives have been safely evacuated through the Astara state border checkpoint.

    The process is being conducted in stages, under the supervision of the relevant state institutions, and without interruption, with the evacuated individuals following the necessary procedures at the border checkpoint.

    Almaniya və İspaniya diplomatları Azərbaycan vasitəsilə İrandan təxliyə olunub
    Дипломаты Германии и Испании эвакуированы из Ирана в Азербайджан

