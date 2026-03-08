German and Spanish diplomatic representatives safely evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan
Domestic policy
- 08 March, 2026
- 09:24
The evacuation of foreign nationals are ongoing via the Astara state border checkpoint of Azerbaijan, Report informs.
Thirteen German and 6 Spanish diplomatic representatives have been safely evacuated through the Astara state border checkpoint.
The process is being conducted in stages, under the supervision of the relevant state institutions, and without interruption, with the evacuated individuals following the necessary procedures at the border checkpoint.
Latest News
10:35
IRGC says it launched missile attack against US forces in KuwaitOther countries
10:21
Three people died in strike against hotel in BeirutOther countries
10:08
Saudi Arabia shoots down drone flying into diplomatic quarter in RiyadhOther countries
09:54
Photo
Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Côte d'Ivoire hold first political consultationsForeign policy
09:41
Explosion hits US embassy in Oslo, causing minor damage, thick smokeOther countries
09:36
Saudi has told Iran not to attack it, warns of possible retaliation, sources sayOther countries
09:24
Photo
German and Spanish diplomatic representatives safely evacuated from Iran to AzerbaijanDomestic policy
01:46
Azerbaijan highly appreciates State Department's statement regarding Iran's drone attacksForeign policy
01:41