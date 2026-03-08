Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Explosion hits US embassy in Oslo, causing minor damage, thick smoke

    • 08 March, 2026
    • 09:41
    The US embassy in Oslo was hit by a loud explosion early ‌on Sunday, causing minor damage but no injuries, Norwegian police said, Report informs via Reuters.

    The blast was heard from the embassy compound in western Oslo at around 1 a.m. (0000 GMT), and smoke was seen rising from the area, eyewitnesses ⁠said.

    "There was a very thick layer of smoke on the street," said Sebastian Toerstad, 18, a high school student who drove past the embassy at the time of the incident.

    "There was some damage to the entrance," Toerstad told Reuters.

    Oslo police said the blast had occurred at the entry to the consular section.

    Two police technicians wearing white overalls ‌were ⁠later seen working at the site.

    No further explosive devices had been found in the area, police said.

    "Investigations have been carried out at the scene with the aid of dogs, drones ⁠and a helicopter, searching for one or more potential perpetrators," the Oslo police department said in a statement.

    Osloda ABŞ səfirliyinin yaxınlığında partlayış baş verib
    У посольства США в Осло прогремел мощный взрыв

