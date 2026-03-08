Press TV: Social Security skyscraper in Kuwait catches fire
Other countries
- 08 March, 2026
- 10:52
A Social Security tower in Kuwait has caught fire, Report informs referring to the Iranian television channel Press TV.
"The Social Security tower in Kuwait City is engulfed in flames after being struck," the update stated.
No further details were provided.
Earlier updates indicated that Iranian drones had attacked fuel tanks at Kuwait International Airport.
Latest News
12:20
Trump accuses Starmer of seeking to 'join wars after we've already won'Other countries
12:04
Israel attacked Iran's oil infrastructure, Israeli official saysOther countries
11:55
Majority consensus reached on Iran's next supreme leaderRegion
11:45
US, Israel weighing special ops raid into Iran to seize enriched uraniumOther countries
11:32
US, Israeli airstrikes on Isfahan kill 11 peopleRegion
11:19
Ex-UN headquarters in Sulaymaniyah attacked twice by dronesOther countries
11:05
Kuwaiti Interior Ministry says 2 border control officers killedOther countries
10:52
Press TV: Social Security skyscraper in Kuwait catches fireOther countries
10:35