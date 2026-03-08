Press TV: Social Security skyscraper in Kuwait catches fire

Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Other countries
    • 08 March, 2026
    • 10:52
    A Social Security tower in Kuwait has caught fire, Report informs referring to the Iranian television channel Press TV.

    "The Social Security tower in Kuwait City is engulfed in flames after being struck," the update stated.

    No further details were provided.

    Earlier updates indicated that Iranian drones had attacked fuel tanks at Kuwait International Airport.

    Kuwait airstrike Iran
    Küveytdəki Sosial Təminat Qülləsi zərbədən sonra alovlanıb
    Press TV: В Кувейте загорелся небоскреб службы социального обеспечения

