    S. Korean president says to swiftly introduce fuel price cap

    Energy
    • 09 March, 2026
    • 10:13
    S. Korean president says to swiftly introduce fuel price cap

    President Lee Jae Myung of South Korea on Monday called for authorities to swiftly introduce a cap on local fuel prices, and preemptive responses to cope with surging gas prices and volatility in foreign exchange markets as the US-led war with Iran has intensified in the Middle East, Report informs via Yonhap.

    Lee made the remarks during an interministerial meeting to assess the latest developments following US-Israeli strikes on Iran and Tehran's retaliatory attacks across the Middle East, which have prompted the price of Brent oil to surge through $100 per barrel.

    "As the crisis in the Middle East deepens, uncertainty in the domestic and global economic environment is expanding significantly, posing a considerable burden on the Korean economy relying heavily on global trade and energy imports from the Middle East," Lee said.

    Lee also called for preemptive responses Monday with worst-case scenarios in mind to address the economic fallout from heightened tensions in the Middle East, urging financial stability measures and the exploration of alternative energy routes.

    South Korea Lee Jae Myung fuel
    Li Çje Myon Cənubi Koreyada yanacaq qiymətlərinə məhdudiyyət tətbiq etməyə çağırıb
    Ли Чжэ Мён призвал ограничить цены на топливо в Корее на фоне роста цен на нефть

