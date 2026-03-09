Entry and exit restored for cargo transport between Azerbaijan and Iran
Domestic policy
- 09 March, 2026
- 10:27
Cargo transport for all types of vehicles between Azerbaijan and Iran has been restored.
Report informs, citing the Cabinet of Ministers, that starting from 10:00 on March 9, entry and exit for cargo transport-including for transit purposes-across the state border between Azerbaijan and Iran has resumed for all types of vehicles.
