Entry and exit restored for cargo transport between Azerbaijan and Iran

    Domestic policy
    • 09 March, 2026
    • 10:27
    Cargo transport for all types of vehicles between Azerbaijan and Iran has been restored.

    Report informs, citing the Cabinet of Ministers, that starting from 10:00 on March 9, entry and exit for cargo transport-including for transit purposes-across the state border between Azerbaijan and Iran has resumed for all types of vehicles.

    Azərbaycan və İran arasında yük daşımaları tam bərpa olunub
    Азербайджан и Иран возобновили грузовые перевозки

