    Iran to hold oath ceremony for new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei today

    • 09 March, 2026
    • 09:45
    Iran to hold oath ceremony for new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei today

    The oath of allegiance ceremony for Iran's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, will be held today, Report informs via Fars News Agency.

    The event will begin at 15:00 local time (GMT+3:30) and will take place at Azadi Square in central Tehran.

    Iran's Assembly of Experts elected Mojtaba Khamenei as the country's new supreme leader.

    The New York Times wrote that Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Iran's former supreme leader, is known for his close ties with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). According to the newspaper's sources, after the death of Ali Khamenei, the IRGC insisted on the appointment of his son.

    Ali Khamenei was killed at his residence on February 28, 2026, on the first day of the joint US-Israeli operation against Iran.

    Bu gün Tehranda İranın yeni lideri Müctəba Xameneiyə sədaqət andı içiləcək
    Сегодня в Тегеране пройдет церемония присяги новому лидеру Ирана

