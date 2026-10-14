IMF provides strategic planning recommendations to Azerbaijan's Central Bank
Finance
- 14 October, 2026
- 15:54
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Experts from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) visited the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) as part of a technical assistance mission and presented recommendations on strategic planning and risk management.
According to Report, citing the CBA, the mission reviewed the organisation of the planning process, the identification and assessment of risks, risk management decision-making mechanisms, and existing approaches to strategy implementation and monitoring.
Following the mission, a meeting was held between the IMF delegation and CBA Deputy Chairpersons Gular Pashayeva and Ali Ahmadov, along with directors of several structural divisions.
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