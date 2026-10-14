Ministry of Agriculture calls for reducing emissions from farm machinery

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Azerbaijan needs to shift towards purchasing environmentally friendly agricultural machinery and vehicles to reduce carbon emissions, Farahim Akbarov, a representative of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Agriculture, said at the 31st anniversary BakuBuild International Construction Exhibition and the 6th Azerbaijan International Restoration, Reconstruction and Development of Garabagh Exhibition – Rebuild Garabagh.

According to Report, he said that fulfilling commitments to reduce carbon emissions requires certain financial resources.

"The use of environmentally friendly buses and electric vehicles with zero carbon emissions makes an important contribution to these efforts. However, agricultural machinery predominantly runs on diesel fuel because it is more economical, resulting in higher carbon emissions into the atmosphere," Akbarov said.

He stressed that purchasing environmentally friendly agricultural machinery and vehicles was necessary to address this issue.