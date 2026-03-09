Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Azerbaijani women forum held in US

    Diaspora
    • 09 March, 2026
    • 09:10
    Azerbaijani women forum held in US

    The AWA Elevate Forum – American Azerbaijani Women's Development Forum was held in Alexandria, Virginia of the US, on the initiative of the Azerbaijani Women of America (AWA) and with the support of Azerbaijan's State Committee on Work with the Diaspora.

    Report informs that the forum aimed at strengthening the leadership potential of Azerbaijani women living in the United States, creating new opportunities for their professional development, and boosting ties between the Azerbaijani and American communities.

    Representatives of diaspora organizations from various US states and representatives of diplomatic missions of several countries participated in the forum.

    Within the framework of the event, professionals representing various fields, community leaders, and youth representatives came together to share their experiences and ideas. Panel discussions dedicated to the topics of leadership, cultural identity, inter-community dialogue, and professional development were organized at the forum.

    AWA head Lala Ragimova stated that the idea of the forum was formed with the aim of creating a platform where Azerbaijani women and other community representatives living in the USA could come together and support each other.

    The initiators noted that the project was built step by step with great enthusiasm and dedication, and its main goal is to promote the professional development of Azerbaijani women in the US, expand mentoring opportunities, and build bridges between communities.

    At the event, Salhat Abbasova, head of department at the State Committee on Work with the Diaspora, delivered a speech emphasizing that Azerbaijani women have a rich history of development. She stated that the modern Azerbaijani woman, while actively participating in the socio-economic life of society, also fulfills the important mission of preserving national family values and passing them on to the younger generation.

    Within the framework of the event, women working in various fields had the opportunity to present their businesses and creative projects and establish new connections.

    At the end of the forum, a mentoring program called the AWA Mentoring Program was established to promote leadership among Azerbaijani women.

    Azerbaijani women forum held in US
    Azerbaijani women forum held in US
    Azerbaijani women forum held in US
    Azerbaijani women forum held in US
    Azerbaijani women forum held in US
    Azerbaijani women forum held in US
    Azerbaijani women forum held in US
    Azerbaijani women forum held in US
    Azerbaijani women forum held in US

    Azerbaijani Women of America (AWA) United States
    Photo
    ABŞ-də fəaliyyət göstərən azərbaycanlı qadınlar forum keçirib
    Photo
    В США прошел форум развития азербайджанских женщин AWA Elevate Forum

    Latest News

    09:45

    Iran to hold oath ceremony for new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei today

    Region
    09:26

    Brent crude tops $117 amid surge, highest since June 2022

    Energy
    09:10
    Photo

    Azerbaijani women forum held in US

    Diaspora
    09:07

    Russian grain to be shipped to Armenia via Azerbaijan today

    Business
    09:05

    Iran will strike any country from which US forces attack, parliament speaker says

    Region
    09:02

    IDF launches fresh wave of strikes in central Iran

    Other countries
    09:01

    Iran's Assembly of Experts elects Mojtaba Khamenei as supreme leader

    Region
    08:57

    Iranian president makes phone call to Ilham Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    19:31

    Azerbaijani, Algerian FMs hold phone talk

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed