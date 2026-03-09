Azerbaijani women forum held in US

The AWA Elevate Forum – American Azerbaijani Women's Development Forum was held in Alexandria, Virginia of the US, on the initiative of the Azerbaijani Women of America (AWA) and with the support of Azerbaijan's State Committee on Work with the Diaspora.

Report informs that the forum aimed at strengthening the leadership potential of Azerbaijani women living in the United States, creating new opportunities for their professional development, and boosting ties between the Azerbaijani and American communities.

Representatives of diaspora organizations from various US states and representatives of diplomatic missions of several countries participated in the forum.

Within the framework of the event, professionals representing various fields, community leaders, and youth representatives came together to share their experiences and ideas. Panel discussions dedicated to the topics of leadership, cultural identity, inter-community dialogue, and professional development were organized at the forum.

AWA head Lala Ragimova stated that the idea of the forum was formed with the aim of creating a platform where Azerbaijani women and other community representatives living in the USA could come together and support each other.

The initiators noted that the project was built step by step with great enthusiasm and dedication, and its main goal is to promote the professional development of Azerbaijani women in the US, expand mentoring opportunities, and build bridges between communities.

At the event, Salhat Abbasova, head of department at the State Committee on Work with the Diaspora, delivered a speech emphasizing that Azerbaijani women have a rich history of development. She stated that the modern Azerbaijani woman, while actively participating in the socio-economic life of society, also fulfills the important mission of preserving national family values and passing them on to the younger generation.

Within the framework of the event, women working in various fields had the opportunity to present their businesses and creative projects and establish new connections.

At the end of the forum, a mentoring program called the AWA Mentoring Program was established to promote leadership among Azerbaijani women.