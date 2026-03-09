Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    IDF strikes strategic targets in Iran

    • 09 March, 2026
    • 10:03
    The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) carried out strikes on ballistic missile launch sites and internal security forces headquarters in Isfahan, Iran.

    Report informs, citing the army's spokesperson, that Israeli Air Force, together with the country"s Military Intelligence Directorate (AMAN), completed a new wave of strikes on Iran"s infrastructure targets.

    The IDF is also continuing to strike the military infrastructure of internal security forces and Basij formations.

    İsrail İrandakı strateji obyektlərə hava zərbələri endirib
    ЦАХАЛ нанес авиаудары по стратегическим объектам в Иране

