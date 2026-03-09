IDF strikes strategic targets in Iran
- 09 March, 2026
- 10:03
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) carried out strikes on ballistic missile launch sites and internal security forces headquarters in Isfahan, Iran.
Report informs, citing the army's spokesperson, that Israeli Air Force, together with the country"s Military Intelligence Directorate (AMAN), completed a new wave of strikes on Iran"s infrastructure targets.
The IDF is also continuing to strike the military infrastructure of internal security forces and Basij formations.
