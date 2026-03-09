Russian grain to be shipped to Armenia via Azerbaijan today

A freight train carrying Russian grain to Armenia will depart today from the Bilajari Railway Station, passing through the territory of Azerbaijan.

According to Report, the cargo train consists of seven wagons transporting a total of 488 tons of Russian grain.

The train will then cross into Georgia through the Boyuk Kasik Railway Station and continue onward toward Armenia.

The previous shipment was dispatched on February 4, when a freight train of eight wagons carrying 560 tons of Russian grain was sent to Armenia via Azerbaijan.