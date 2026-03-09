Media: Saudi Aramco proposes spot oil deliveries via tenders

Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    09 March, 2026
    Saudi Aramco has proposed spot oil deliveries through a series of rare tenders.

    According to Report, citing Bloomberg, this decision comes amid the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which is forcing shipments to be redirected via the Red Sea.

    Specifically, Saudi Aramco has offered three grades of oil for purchase: Arab Extra Light, Arab Heavy, and Arab Light.

    In recent days, the company has offered around 4.6 million barrels of these grades.

    KİV: "Saudi Aramco" tenderlər vasitəsilə təcili neft tədarükünü həyata keçirməyi təklif edib
    СМИ: Saudi Aramco предложила проводить срочные поставки нефти через тендеры

