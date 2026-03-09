Media: Saudi Aramco proposes spot oil deliveries via tenders
Energy
- 09 March, 2026
- 10:20
Saudi Aramco has proposed spot oil deliveries through a series of rare tenders.
According to Report, citing Bloomberg, this decision comes amid the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which is forcing shipments to be redirected via the Red Sea.
Specifically, Saudi Aramco has offered three grades of oil for purchase: Arab Extra Light, Arab Heavy, and Arab Light.
In recent days, the company has offered around 4.6 million barrels of these grades.
Latest News
11:11
Photo
Train carrying Russian grain departs for Armenia from Baku's Bilajari station – UPDATEDBusiness
11:09
Photo
Leyla Aliyeva participates in exhibition 'A House with a View of the Landscape'Cultural policy
10:46
1,918 people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan since February 28Foreign policy
10:45
Photo
European Ski Mountaineering Championship concludes in ShahdagIndividual sports
10:36
G7 countries to discuss joint use of oil reservesEnergy
10:31
Azerbaijan increases fat and oil imports by over 11%Business
10:27
Entry and exit restored for cargo transport between Azerbaijan and IranDomestic policy
10:20
Media: Saudi Aramco proposes spot oil deliveries via tendersEnergy
10:13