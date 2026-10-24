Indonesia cuts pipeline gas exports to Singapore by about 9%

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Indonesia cut 31 million standard cubic feet gas per day (mmscfd) from its pipeline natural gas exports to Singapore starting ‌on Saturday to divert supply to the domestic power sector, upstream oil and gas regulator SKK Migas said, Report informs referring to Reuters.

Indonesia cut 15 mmscfd from its supply to Singapore from Natuna and another 16 ⁠mmscfd gas from Sumatra, SKK Migas chairman Djoko Siswanto told Reuters on Saturday.

Most of Indonesia's gas exports to Singapore are delivered via pipeline, and the cuts would account for around 9% of that supply.

"In order to safeguard the reliability of domestic gas supplies for electricity generation, effective today, gas ‌supplies ⁠previously destined for Singapore are being redirected for domestic use," said Djoko.

The gas is being redirected to meet electricity needs in Batam, Bintan and Sumatra, he said.

Batam ⁠and several cities in Indonesia's Riau Islands province suffered a blackout that lasted 16 hours earlier this month.