French police make 135 arrests, interior minister says
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- 24 October, 2026
- 18:40
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France's interior minister, Laurent Nuñez, has said that police have made 135 arrests in relation to the nationwide protests, and seized a variety of weapons, Report informs referring to The Guardian.
Weapons confiscated included metal balls, lead pellets, fireworks, slingshots, steel balls, improvised weapons, a katana and airsoft weapons, Nuñez said.
He added that, so far, "there has been no major incident."
Fransada etirazlarda 135 nəfər saxlanılıb, asayişin təmin edilməsinə 70 min polis cəlb ediləcək
Нуньес: Во Франции задержаны свыше 130 человек
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