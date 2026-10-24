French police make 135 arrests, interior minister says

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France's interior minister, Laurent Nuñez, has said that police have made 135 arrests in relation to the nationwide protests, and seized a variety of weapons, Report informs referring to The Guardian.

Weapons confiscated included metal balls, lead pellets, fireworks, slingshots, steel balls, improvised weapons, a katana and airsoft weapons, Nuñez said.

He added that, so far, "there has been no major incident."