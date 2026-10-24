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    French city of Orleans imposes curfew on minors

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    • 24 October, 2026
    • 17:39
    French city of Orleans imposes curfew on minors

    The mayor of the French city of Orleans on Saturday announced a two-night curfew for children under 15 amid planned protests against the far-right National Rally party's congress, Report informs referring to the Anadolu Agency.

    Mayor Serge Grouard said the curfew would apply across the entire municipality from 9 pm local time to 6 am on Saturday and Sunday, French broadcaster BFMTV noted.

    In a statement, Grouard said the preventive measure aims to prevent disturbances to public order, reduce the risk of unrest and ensure public safety during the planned gatherings.

    Thousands of people are expected to gather in Orleans to protest against the National Rally congress ahead of next year's presidential election.

    A counter-protest is also expected amid security concerns following riots last weekend.

    Meanwhile, police seized several items during an operation at the Orleans toll plaza on Friday night.

    The seized items reportedly included petanque balls, a replica rifle, a hockey stick and a knife.

    Protest rallies in France Curfew
    В Орлеане ввели комендантский час: лицам младше 15 лет запрещено выходить на улицы
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