Madrid joins weekend of protests across Europe

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Pensioners are marching in Madrid on Saturday to demand decent pensions, indexation to inflation and an end to the gender gap, as parallel rallies in France and Italy prompt tighter security, Report informs referring to Euronews.

Thousands of demonstrators are taking to the streets of Madrid, demanding better public pensions, as a wave of protests sweeps across several European countries amid heightened security and fears of fresh violence.

Organised by the pensioners' movement and supported by trade unions, including the General Confederation of Labour (CGT), the march is making its way from Atocha station through the Spanish capital towards Calle Alcalá, near Sevilla metro station.

Demonstrators are demanding pensions that guarantee a decent standard of living for both current retirees and future generations.

Their key demands include linking pension increases to actual inflation, raising the minimum pension to match the minimum wage, closing the gender pension gap and protecting the public pension system from privatisation.

The CGT is also calling for easier access to early retirement without financial penalties for workers who have contributed for at least 35 years, as well as the repeal of several pension reforms introduced since 2011.