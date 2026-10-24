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    Vice President of Bulgarian Olympic Committee shot dead in Sofia

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    • 24 October, 2026
    • 18:00
    Vice President of Bulgarian Olympic Committee shot dead in Sofia

    Slavi Binev, Vice President of the Bulgarian Olympic Committee and President of the local Taekwondo Federation, has been shot dead in Sofia, Report informs, citing the Nova TV channel.

    He was killed by a gunshot to the head, and a shell casing was found at the scene.

    Approximately an hour after receiving the report of the murder, authorities detained three people-one Bulgarian citizen and two Turkish citizens-with weapons near the Trajan's Gate tunnel.

    It is assumed that the motive for the crime was unsettled financial disputes.

    The detainees had permits for weapons possession.

    The Sofia City Prosecutor's Office has already initiated pre-trial proceedings in the case.

    Tomorrow it will become clear whether charges will be brought against the three detainees and whether they will be held in custody for 72 hours.

    Armed attack Bulgaria
    Bolqarıstan Olimpiya Komitəsinin vitse-prezidenti güllələnib, iki Türkiyə vətəndaşı saxlanılıb
    Вице-президент Олимпийского комитета Болгарии застрелен, задержаны трое
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