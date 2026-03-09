US woman opens fire at Rihanna's home
- 09 March, 2026
- 09:52
Police in Los Angeles have arrested a 30-year-old woman on suspicion of firing at the home of American singer Rihanna (Robyn Rihanna Fenty) in Beverly Hills.
Report informs via the Los Angeles Times that the woman, who was in a vehicle at the time, fired approximately 10 rounds toward the singer"s mansion, striking the exterior wall. Rihanna was inside the residence during the incident.
Authorities say no one was injured, and the motives of the suspect remain unclear.
