Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Araghchi: Strait of Hormuz open to all but US, allied ships

    Region
    • 15 March, 2026
    • 15:50
    Araghchi: Strait of Hormuz open to all but US, allied ships

    The Strait of Hormuz is open to all ships except those of the US and its allies, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in an interview with Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, Report informs via Tasnim.

    He noted that diplomatic ties with Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and neighboring countries are maintained.

    Araghchi added that many vessels are likely not transiting the strait for security reasons.

    Earlier, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps reported strikes on several oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

    Abbas Araghchi Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    İran XİN: Hörmüz boğazı ABŞ və onun müttəfiqlərinin gəmiləri istisna olmaqla, hər kəs üçün açıqdır
    Арагчи: Ормузский пролив открыт для всех, за исключением кораблей США и их союзников

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