Araghchi: Strait of Hormuz open to all but US, allied ships

The Strait of Hormuz is open to all ships except those of the US and its allies, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in an interview with Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, Report informs via Tasnim.

He noted that diplomatic ties with Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and neighboring countries are maintained.

Araghchi added that many vessels are likely not transiting the strait for security reasons.

Earlier, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps reported strikes on several oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.