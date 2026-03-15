Polling stations for the referendum on the new Constitution of Kazakhstan are seeing high turnout, and voting is being monitored intensively, Mazahir Panahov, chairman of the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan, told journalists, Report informs.

"The Azerbaijani delegation is one of the largest international observers at the national referendum on the draft new Constitution of Kazakhstan," he noted.

According to Panahov, the Azerbaijani mission consists of approximately 20 observers, including representatives of the parliament, the Central Election Commission, and the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Kazakhstan.

He noted that Azerbaijanis are represented in various international missions, including the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), the TurkPA, the CIS, and the Parliamentary Assembly.

According to the head of the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan, by midday, members of the delegation had already visited more than 50 polling stations in various districts of Astana.

Panahov emphasized that monitoring is proceeding intensively, despite the cold weather, and noted the high turnout at polling stations.

He stated that observers have not yet recorded any problems or violations that may impact the voting process.

The head of the Azerbaijani Central Election Commission also noted the high level of organization of the referendum and the professional work of the election commission members.

He stated that preparations for the vote were carried out at a high level, and the Central Referendum Commission created all the necessary conditions for the observers.

Panahov added that close cooperation has been established between the electoral bodies of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, including joint participation in international events and collaboration within the recently established structure of electoral bodies of the OTS, the first meeting of which was held in Turkestan.

He emphasized that the development of cooperation among the Turkic states in this area is an important step and reflects broader integration processes within the OTS.