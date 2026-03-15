Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Iran warns US, Israel

    Region
    • 15 March, 2026
    • 17:45
    Iran warns US, Israel

    Iran will resort to any means necessary, including control of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, to force the enemy to capitulate, reads a statement by the Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters (KACHQ) of the Iranian Armed Forces, Report informs.

    "The Iranian Armed Forces are determined to use all of the country's geopolitical capabilities, including command and control of traffic through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, and force the aggressors to capitulate," reads the statement.

    Escalation in Middle East US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    İran ABŞ və İsrailə xəbərdarlıq edib
    Иран предупредил США и Израиль

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