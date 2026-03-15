Iran warns US, Israel
Region
- 15 March, 2026
- 17:45
Iran will resort to any means necessary, including control of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, to force the enemy to capitulate, reads a statement by the Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters (KACHQ) of the Iranian Armed Forces, Report informs.
"The Iranian Armed Forces are determined to use all of the country's geopolitical capabilities, including command and control of traffic through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, and force the aggressors to capitulate," reads the statement.
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