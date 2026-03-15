Türkiye working on missile program with range of 2,000 kilometers
Region
- 15 March, 2026
- 17:28
Türkiye is developing a missile program with a range of up to 2,000 kilometers, Turkish Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacir said on Kanal 7, Report informs.
"New modifications of the Tayfun are being developed, and the Seyir cruise missiles also pose challenges to air defense systems," the Turkish minister noted.
According to him, other Turkish missiles are also not easy targets for air defense systems. Kacir emphasized that progress in Türkiye's missile program is expected in 2026.
"We have no territorial claims against any state, but we must strengthen our military potential to discourage anyone from encroaching on our lands," he stated.
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