Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Six more people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 15 March, 2026
    • 15:01
    Six more people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan

    The evacuation of foreign citizens to Azerbaijan through the Astara state border checkpoint continues, Report informs.

    From 00:00 to 14:00 (GMT+4) on March 15, five citizens of Azerbaijan and one citizen of China were evacuated.

    All necessary conditions have been created at the border crossing point for the comfortable and safe passage of citizens, and the process continues in stages throughout the day.

    On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran. As a result, the country's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and a number of high-ranking officials were killed. Following this, Iran began striking targets not only in Israel but also in countries hosting military bases of the United States and its allies - in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq, and Cyprus.

    In this regard, the evacuation of foreigners from Iran is being carried out through the territory of Azerbaijan.

    Six more people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan
    Six more people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan
    Six more people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan
    Six more people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan
    Six more people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan
    Six more people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan
    evacuation from Iran
    Photo
    İrandan Azərbaycana daha 6 nəfər təxliyə olunub
    Photo
    Из Ирана в Азербайджан эвакуированы еще шесть человек

    Latest News

    16:08

    US-Israeli attacks damage 153 medical centers in Iran

    Region
    15:50

    Araghchi: Strait of Hormuz open to all but US, allied ships

    Region
    15:33

    Minister: Turkish-made drones cover 65% of global market

    Region
    15:01
    Photo

    Six more people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    14:42

    France votes in local elections seen as crucial indicator for presidential poll

    Other countries
    14:14

    Kazakhstan's constitutional referendum declared valid after over 50% turnout

    Region
    14:00

    Iranian, French FMs discuss situation in Strait of Hormuz

    Region
    13:56

    TURKPA International Referendum Observation Mission observes voting process in Astana

    Foreign policy
    13:34

    Araghchi: Iran's new supreme leader is fine and controls current situation

    Region
    All News Feed