Six more people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan

The evacuation of foreign citizens to Azerbaijan through the Astara state border checkpoint continues, Report informs.

From 00:00 to 14:00 (GMT+4) on March 15, five citizens of Azerbaijan and one citizen of China were evacuated.

All necessary conditions have been created at the border crossing point for the comfortable and safe passage of citizens, and the process continues in stages throughout the day.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran. As a result, the country's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and a number of high-ranking officials were killed. Following this, Iran began striking targets not only in Israel but also in countries hosting military bases of the United States and its allies - in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq, and Cyprus.

In this regard, the evacuation of foreigners from Iran is being carried out through the territory of Azerbaijan.