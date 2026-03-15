Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    US-Israeli attacks damage 153 medical centers in Iran

    Region
    • 15 March, 2026
    • 16:08
    US-Israeli attacks damage 153 medical centers in Iran

    Iran's Ministry of Health, Treatment and Medical Education has announced that following the recent US-Israeli attacks, a total of 153 Iranian healthcare facilities have sustained damage, Report informs referring to Mehr News Agency.

    Among the damaged units, 56 comprehensive health service centers constitute the largest number.

    Furthermore, 25 health stations, 18 health centers in towns, and 18 health houses are among the facilities that have sustained damage in these incidents.

    In addition, one health office, three round-the-clock centers, and three crisis management centers are also on the list of damaged units, with another 29 units.

    Among the universities of medical sciences, Kermanshah University of Medical Sciences has suffered the greatest amount of damage, with 42 damaged units.

    It is followed by Isfahan University of Medical Sciences with 19 units.

    Additionally, 10 damaged units each have been reported at the universities of medical sciences in Hamedan, Ilam, Shahid Beheshti, and Chabahar.

    According to this update, eight units have been damaged at Ahvaz University of Medical Sciences, six units at Urmia, five units each at Tehran and Abadan, and four units each at Shiraz and Lorestan universities of medical sciences.

    Qom, Iran, and Maragheh universities each have three damaged units; Tabriz, Sarab, Alborz, and Dezful universities each have two damaged units; and Mashhad, Qazvin, and Behbahan universities each have one damaged unit.

    The update states that following these incidents, visits to round-the-clock centers have also been recorded; among the staff, 22 individuals were discharged after receiving medical treatment, two individuals were transferred to the hospital, and three individuals were killed, including one from Shiraz and two from Lorestan.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    İranın 153 səhiyyə müəssisəsi zərbələrə məruz qalıb, ölən və yaralananlar var
    При ударах США и Израиля по Ирану повреждены 153 медучреждения

    Latest News

    16:08

    US-Israeli attacks damage 153 medical centers in Iran

    Region
    15:50

    Araghchi: Strait of Hormuz open to all but US, allied ships

    Region
    15:33

    Minister: Turkish-made drones cover 65% of global market

    Region
    15:01
    Photo

    Six more people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    14:42

    France votes in local elections seen as crucial indicator for presidential poll

    Other countries
    14:14

    Kazakhstan's constitutional referendum declared valid after over 50% turnout

    Region
    14:00

    Iranian, French FMs discuss situation in Strait of Hormuz

    Region
    13:56

    TURKPA International Referendum Observation Mission observes voting process in Astana

    Foreign policy
    13:34

    Araghchi: Iran's new supreme leader is fine and controls current situation

    Region
    All News Feed