The building where the American consul in Israel resides was hit yesterday by interception debris during launches toward Jerusalem, Report informs via Ynet.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran.

As a result, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking officials were killed.

Iran then began striking targets not only in Israel but also in countries hosting US and allied military bases: Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq, and Cyprus.