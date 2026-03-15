Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    American consul's Jerusalem residence hit by interception debris

    Other countries
    • 15 March, 2026
    • 17:10
    American consul's Jerusalem residence hit by interception debris

    The building where the American consul in Israel resides was hit yesterday by interception debris during launches toward Jerusalem, Report informs via Ynet.

    On February 28, the US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran.

    As a result, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking officials were killed.

    Iran then began striking targets not only in Israel but also in countries hosting US and allied military bases: Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq, and Cyprus.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    KİV: Raket qalıqları ABŞ-nin Qüdsdəki konsulunun iqamətgahına düşüb
    СМИ: Обломки ракеты попали в резиденцию консула США в Иерусалиме

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