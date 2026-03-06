Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Moldova's Deputy PM visits Victory Park, Alley of Martyrs in Baku

    Domestic policy
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 14:25
    Moldova's Deputy PM visits Victory Park, Alley of Martyrs in Baku

    On March 6, Moldova's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mihai Popșoi visited the Victory Park and Alley of Martyrs in Baku, Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    An honor guard was lined up in Victory Park in tribute to the distinguished guest.

    The Moldovan official laid a wreath at the Victory Monument.

    He was then briefed on Victory Park, which was established to commemorate the Azerbaijani people's unparalleled heroism during the Patriotic War, their historic victory, and to honor the memory of the martyrs.

    Later, during his visit to the Alley of Martyrs, he paid respects to the memory of the heroic sons of Azerbaijan who sacrificed their lives for the country's freedom and independence, and laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

    Finally, while viewing the panorama of Baku, the minister was informed about the ongoing landscaping and construction works in the capital.

    Moldova Baş nazirinin müavini Zəfər parkını və Şəhidlər xiyabanını ziyarət edib
    Михай Попшой посетил парк Победы и Аллею шехидов

