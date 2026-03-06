Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Edmondo Cirielli decries Iran's attack on Nakhchivan as a criminal act

    Foreign policy
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 14:50
    Italy's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Edmondo Cirielli, strongly condemned the strikes carried out by Iranian drones on Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, which injured four people and damaged civilian infrastructure, according to Report.

    "In connection with this extremely serious incident, I express full solidarity with the government and people of Azerbaijan. Strikes on civilian infrastructure are unacceptable, irresponsible, and criminal acts. This is a continuation of a series of terrorist attacks carried out by Iran in recent days in the Middle East. Deliberate missile and drone strikes on infrastructure and civilian populations are carried out with complete disregard for all norms of international law," he said in a statement.

    Meanwhile, Naike Gruppioni, a member of the Brothers of Italy party and the parliamentary foreign affairs committee, stated that terrorist attacks on civilian facilities are unacceptable and must receive firm and unequivocal condemnation.

    "Italy is working resolutely with international partners to help prevent further escalation and support all steps that strengthen stability, security, and dialogue in the South Caucasus. The government led by Giorgia Meloni is actively involved in this process, recognizing the strategic importance of stability in the region. At such delicate moments, everyone must act responsibly: international crises cannot become a pretext for disputes or political games. The safety of citizens and international stability require seriousness, unity, and respect for institutions," she said.

    Edmondo Cirielli Naike Gruppione Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport
    İtaliyanın nazir müavini: İranın Naxçıvana hücumu cinayət əməlidir
    Эдмондо Чириелли: Атака Ирана на Нахчыван — преступное действие

