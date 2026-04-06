Azerbaijan imports 8,231 tons of rice in January

Azerbaijan imported 8,231 tons of rice worth $7.3 million in January, Report informs.

According to calculations based on data from the State Statistical Committee, the figures show a year-on-year decrease of 11% in value terms, while the import volume increased slightly by 0.2%.

India remained the main supplier, exporting 7,299 tons of rice worth $6.7 million to Azerbaijan, down 4% in value but up 10% in volume compared to the same period last year.

Other suppliers included Kazakhstan with 495 tons worth $290,000, Russia with 338 tons worth $193,000 (no supplies were recorded a year earlier), Pakistan with 73 tons worth $76,600, and Vietnam with 252 tons worth $11,100.

After a break of two years and nine months, Azerbaijan also resumed rice imports from Paraguay, purchasing 4 tons valued at $2,300.