Ukrainian minister thanks Azerbaijani president for support

Ukrainian Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal has thanked Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and the Azerbaijani people for their support of Ukraine, Report informs.

Shmyhal made the statement while commenting on the results of the 14th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Ukraine Joint Intergovernmental Commission, which was attended by Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov.

"Together with Minister Parviz Shahbazov, we continued the work on implementing the agreements reached between Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ilham Aliyev, as well as between our delegations in June in Baku," he wrote on X.

Shmyhal noted that the Ukrainian side proposed establishing cooperation in the field of energy equipment, its logistics, standardization, and joint production. According to him, Shahbazov also noted Ukraine's technological achievements in the field of renewable energy.

In addition, the parties discussed prospects for expanding supplies of Azerbaijani gas to Ukraine. Last year, Naftogaz of Ukraine and SOCAR carried out the first deliveries of Azerbaijani gas. The next step should be the establishment of regular commercial relations and the conclusion of long-term contracts between the companies, Shmyhal added. The Ukrainian side also proposed using the country's underground gas storage facilities to store natural gas.

In the transport and logistics sector, the development of existing routes between the Black and Caspian Seas and the preparation of new transport corridors were discussed. The parties agreed to intensify work in this direction.

"We continue the work on the restoration and modernization of Ukraine, including by involving Azerbaijani companies in the reconstruction of critical infrastructure, energy sector facilities, industry, and the social sphere. Ukraine highly appreciates Azerbaijan's support. I want to thank President Ilham Aliyev, the government and people of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Energy, Azerbaijani companies, and everyone who contributes to our joint work," he wrote.