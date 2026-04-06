Over 160 people evacuated from flooded areas in Azerbaijan
Incident
- 06 April, 2026
- 15:40
A total of 166 people, including 17 children, have been evacuated to safe areas from several flood-affected locations across Azerbaijan.
According to Report, citing the Ministry of Emergency Situations, evacuations were carried out in Baku"s Nizami, Sabunchu, Khazar, Binagadi, Surakhani, and Sabail districts, as well as in the city of Sumgayit and the Absheron, Hajigabul, Khizi, Shabran, and Khachmaz districts.
Relevant safety measures are being implemented in the affected cities and regions, including drainage of flooded areas and the evacuation of residents.
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