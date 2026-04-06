Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Over 160 people evacuated from flooded areas in Azerbaijan

    Incident
    • 06 April, 2026
    • 15:40
    Over 160 people evacuated from flooded areas in Azerbaijan

    A total of 166 people, including 17 children, have been evacuated to safe areas from several flood-affected locations across Azerbaijan.

    According to Report, citing the Ministry of Emergency Situations, evacuations were carried out in Baku"s Nizami, Sabunchu, Khazar, Binagadi, Surakhani, and Sabail districts, as well as in the city of Sumgayit and the Absheron, Hajigabul, Khizi, Shabran, and Khachmaz districts.

    Relevant safety measures are being implemented in the affected cities and regions, including drainage of flooded areas and the evacuation of residents.

    Over 160 people evacuated from flooded areas in Azerbaijan
    Over 160 people evacuated from flooded areas in Azerbaijan
    Over 160 people evacuated from flooded areas in Azerbaijan
    Over 160 people evacuated from flooded areas in Azerbaijan
    Over 160 people evacuated from flooded areas in Azerbaijan
    Over 160 people evacuated from flooded areas in Azerbaijan
    Over 160 people evacuated from flooded areas in Azerbaijan
    Over 160 people evacuated from flooded areas in Azerbaijan
    Evacuation from flooded areas Ministry of Emergency Situations
    Photo
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    Su basmış bir sıra ərazilərdən 166 nəfər təxliyə olunub
    Photo
    В Азербайджане из ряда затопленных территорий эвакуированы 166 человек

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