Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    SOCAR Polymer exports rise to $35.7M in January-February

    Energy
    • 06 April, 2026
    • 16:03
    SOCAR Polymer exports rise to $35.7M in January-February

    SOCAR Polymer LLC, a 57% subsidiary of Azerbaijan's State Oil Company (SOCAR), exported products worth $35.7 million in January-February this year, according to the March issue of the Export Review published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

    This marks an increase of $5.4 million, or 17.8%, compared to the same period in 2025.

    During the first two months of the year, Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas sector exports grew by 19.7% year-on-year, reaching $580.1 million.

    SOCAR Polymer Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication Non-oil and gas exports
    "SOCAR Polymer" iki ayda ixrac gəlirlərini 18 %-ə yaxın artırıb
    SOCAR Polymer увеличил экспортную выручку за два месяца почти на 18%

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