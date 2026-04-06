SOCAR Polymer exports rise to $35.7M in January-February

SOCAR Polymer LLC, a 57% subsidiary of Azerbaijan's State Oil Company (SOCAR), exported products worth $35.7 million in January-February this year, according to the March issue of the Export Review published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

This marks an increase of $5.4 million, or 17.8%, compared to the same period in 2025.

During the first two months of the year, Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas sector exports grew by 19.7% year-on-year, reaching $580.1 million.