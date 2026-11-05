Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    Kazakhstan plans to export 1.7 million tons of oil via BTC in 2027

    Energy
    • 05 November, 2026
    • 19:29
    Kazakhstan plans to export 1.7 million tons of oil via BTC in 2027

    Kazakhstan plans to export 1.7 million metric tons of oil through the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline in 2027, Report informs, citing Interfax-Kazakhstan, which received the figures from Kazakhstan's Energy Ministry.

    "Actual exports totaled 1.32 million tons in the first 10 months of 2026. The forecast for the full year is 1.6 million tons, and the target for 2027 is expected to be 1.7 million tons," the ministry said.

    Kazakh Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov told Reuters that Kazakhstan was in talks with Azerbaijan about increasing shipments through the pipeline and was ready to supply more. He said the decision rested with Azerbaijan because adding more Kazakh crude would affect the quality of the oil blend.

    Akkenzhenov said Kazakhstan expected to ship about 1.6 million tons through BTC in 2026, above its initial target of 1.5 million tons. He added that Kazakhstan wanted to raise shipments to 2.2 million tons but could not make that decision on its own.

    Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline Kazakhstan Yerlan Akkenzhenov
    Qazaxıstan gələn il BTC ilə neft ixracını 1,7 milyon tona qədər artıracaq
    Казахстан планирует увеличить экспорт нефти по БТД до 1,7 млн тонн в 2027 году
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    07:59
    Turkish parliament approves bill on Mecca Pact
    Region
    07:43
    Zelenskyy says Ukraine has yet to receive $16B in US aid
    Other countries
    07:29
    US expands sanctions against Cuba
    Other countries
    23:54
    Parviz Shahbazov: Strong political ties underpin Azerbaijan–Ukraine economic cooperation
    Foreign policy
    23:42
    Shmyhal says Black Sea–Caspian links could open new trade and energy routes
    Foreign policy
    23:23
    Shmyhal calls on Azerbaijani companies to help rebuild Ukraine
    Foreign policy
    23:18
    Russia plans to return nine children to Ukraine in November, official says
    Region
    23:06
    QatarEnergy in talks with US suppliers for long-term LNG deals
    Other countries
    22:48
    Putin ready to help end US–Iran conflict, Rezaei says
    Region
    All News Feed