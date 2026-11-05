Kazakhstan plans to export 1.7 million tons of oil via BTC in 2027

Kazakhstan plans to export 1.7 million metric tons of oil through the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline in 2027, Report informs, citing Interfax-Kazakhstan, which received the figures from Kazakhstan's Energy Ministry.

"Actual exports totaled 1.32 million tons in the first 10 months of 2026. The forecast for the full year is 1.6 million tons, and the target for 2027 is expected to be 1.7 million tons," the ministry said.

Kazakh Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov told Reuters that Kazakhstan was in talks with Azerbaijan about increasing shipments through the pipeline and was ready to supply more. He said the decision rested with Azerbaijan because adding more Kazakh crude would affect the quality of the oil blend.

Akkenzhenov said Kazakhstan expected to ship about 1.6 million tons through BTC in 2026, above its initial target of 1.5 million tons. He added that Kazakhstan wanted to raise shipments to 2.2 million tons but could not make that decision on its own.