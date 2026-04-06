Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    IRGC hits US helicopter carrier

    Region
    • 06 April, 2026
    • 16:31
    IRGC hits US helicopter carrier

    Iran's Armed Forces have struck the US USS Tripoli (LHA-7) amphibious assault helicopter carrier, forcing it to retreat toward the southern waters of the Persian Gulf, Al Jazeera says, citing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

    "The US military's LHA-7 amphibious assault helicopter carrier, with more than 5,000 sailors and marines on board, was also subjected to swift and lightning-fast strikes. After that, it was forced to retreat into the depths of the southern part of the Indian Ocean," the statement said.

    The IRGC had earlier announced that strikes were carried out on the Israel-linked container ship SDN7.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)
    SEPAH ABŞ gəmisinə zərbə endirib
    КСИР сообщил об ударе по американскому десантному кораблю USS Tripoli

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