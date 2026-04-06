AZAL signs codeshare agreement with Air Serbia

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), part of AZCON Holding signed a codeshare agreement with Air Serbia, the flag carrier of Serbia.

Report informs, citing the press service of AZAL that, effective May 2026, flights between Baku and Belgrade will be operated twice a week, in conjunction with Air Serbia"s upcoming flight schedule. As part of the codeshare partnership, AZAL will place its marketing code on Air Serbia-operated services, providing passengers with seamless booking and travel opportunities en route Belgrade-Baku-Belgrade and enhanced connectivity. The inaugural flight under the codeshare agreement is scheduled for May 3, 2026.

The cooperation between the two national air carriers marks an important milestone in their shared efforts to expand international connectivity through strong and mutually beneficial partnerships. The new arrangement will offer passengers an extensive range of destinations, greater flexibility, seamless travel opportunities and improved access between Azerbaijan and Serbia, while also strengthening ties between the two countries in tourism, business and cultural exchange.

"As a result of this cooperation, passengers will benefit from coordinated services and the ability to purchase tickets via AZAL"s sales channels, enjoying a smooth travel experience between Baku and Belgrade. AZAL continues to actively develop its route network and strategic partnerships, reinforcing its position as a key connector between East and West," said Jamil Manizade, Chief Commercial Officer of Azerbaijan Airlines.

"This codeshare partnership will significantly improve connectivity between Serbia and Azerbaijan, offering passengers more travel options and easier connections. By aligning our networks and expertise, we are creating new opportunities for both leisure and business travel, while further strengthening ties between our two countries," said Boško Rupić, GM Commercial and Strategy, Air Serbia.

Tickets will soon be available for purchase via AZAL"s official website and mobile application, as well as through the airline"s ticket offices and accredited agencies.

Air Serbia is the national airline of Serbia, connecting Belgrade with more than 100 destinations across Europe, the Mediterranean, North America, and Asia. After introducing long-haul services to New York, Chicago, Shanghai, and Guangzhou, Air Serbia is set to launch its fifth long-haul route to Toronto in 2026. Throughout the same year, the airline will continue expanding its network with six additional destinations: Santorini, Baku, Alicante, Seville, Tenerife, and Tromso.

As the national carrier, Air Serbia plays a vital role in enhancing Serbia"s global connectivity and contributes significantly to the growth of tourism and the national economy. This will be especially important in the lead-up to the EXPO international exhibition in Belgrade in 2027, where the airline is a proud Platinum Partner. That same year, Air Serbia will celebrate the 100th anniversary of its founding.