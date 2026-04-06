The visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Georgia is of particular importance and underscores the traditionally close and friendly relations between the two countries, career diplomat and international economic relations expert David Aptsiauri, who has nearly 30 years of experience, told journalists.

According to Report's correspondent, he noted that every meeting between the leaders of the two countries is important. "There is always something to discuss. Today, in addition to bilateral cooperation, it is especially relevant to address issues related to the regional situation and global risks, and to determine how Azerbaijan and Georgia, through their cooperation, can minimize these risks - which is crucial for both national and regional development," Aptsiauri said.

The diplomat emphasized that Azerbaijan and Georgia serve as a positive example of cooperation across all areas, particularly in the economic sector. "Today, the geopolitical weight of both countries and the format of their bilateral interaction are reaching new dimensions, including participation in global projects. The development of the Middle Corridor and its practical implementation will be among the key topics of the visit," he added.

Aptsiauri also stressed that, despite the traditional and friendly nature of the visit, its significance extends far beyond bilateral dialogue.