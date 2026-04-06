Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    AzerGold exports jump 41.7% to $30.9M in January-February

    Industry
    • 06 April, 2026
    • 16:02
    AzerGold exports jump 41.7% to $30.9M in January-February

    AzerGold CJSC exported products worth $30.9 million in January-February this year, according to the March issue of the Export Review by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

    This represents an increase of $9.1 million, or 41.7%, compared to the same period in 2025.

    Over the first two months of the year, Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas sector exports rose by 19.7% year-on-year, reaching $580.1 million.

    AzerGold CJSC Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication Non-oil and gas exports
    "AzerGold"un ixrac gəlirləri iki ayda 42 %-ə yaxın artıb
    Экспортные доходы AzerGold за два месяца выросли почти на 42%

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