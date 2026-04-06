AzerGold exports jump 41.7% to $30.9M in January-February

AzerGold CJSC exported products worth $30.9 million in January-February this year, according to the March issue of the Export Review by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

This represents an increase of $9.1 million, or 41.7%, compared to the same period in 2025.

Over the first two months of the year, Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas sector exports rose by 19.7% year-on-year, reaching $580.1 million.