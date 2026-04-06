Nachkebia: Regional economic structure could unlock South Caucasus potential

For the full realization of the transport and energy potential of the South Caucasus, it is advisable to create an effective structure in the economic sphere, Georgian political analyst and media expert Badri Nachkebia told journalists Monday, Report's correspondent informs from Tbilisi.

According to the analyst, against the backdrop of a rapidly changing global agenda, issues of security and stability in the region are coming to the forefront.

The expert emphasized that the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia is a positive signal and could give a new impetus to the development of cooperation between all countries of the region – both in the economic and political spheres.

"If a truly functioning South Caucasian body is created, at least in economic terms, not only individual countries but the entire region will benefit from this," Nachkebia noted.

The expert paid special attention to joint energy projects, in which all three states of the South Caucasus should be involved in the future.

Nachkebia recalled that cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia in this sphere plays a key role, strengthening the region's status as a vital bridge between Europe and Asia. In his opinion, Yerevan's participation in regional economic processes could also become a positive factor.