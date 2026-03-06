Bayramov: 'Over 50 countries have asked Azerbaijan to evacuate citizens from Iran'

More than 50 countries have asked Azerbaijan to assist in the evacuation of over 2,500 of their citizens from Iran amid the escalating situation in the Middle East, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint briefing in Baku with his Moldovan counterpart, Mihai Popsoi, Report informs.

He stated that the ongoing military escalation in the region creates additional risks, which is why all departments of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry have been on high alert since the first days. Citizens at risk are being evacuated at the earliest opportunity, he added.

Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan has already received requests to evacuate approximately 1,000 people from five countries: the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Kuwait.

"Furthermore, on March 4, AZAL organized a special evacuation flight from Jeddah, which evacuated 209 people, 193 of whom were Azerbaijani citizens," the minister said.

He added that there are still citizens in Qatar who require evacuation, so another special flight from Jeddah is planned for March 7.

The foreign minister also said that there are Azerbaijani citizens in Iran. Furthermore, more than 50 countries have asked Baku to assist in the evacuation of their citizens, he added.

"More than 50 countries have sent us requests to evacuate over 2,500 of their citizens. These requests are forwarded to the Cabinet of Ministers, and the process is organized within just a few hours," Bayramov emphasized.