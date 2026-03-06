Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Bayramov: 'Over 50 countries have asked Azerbaijan to evacuate citizens from Iran'

    Foreign policy
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 14:17
    Bayramov: 'Over 50 countries have asked Azerbaijan to evacuate citizens from Iran'

    More than 50 countries have asked Azerbaijan to assist in the evacuation of over 2,500 of their citizens from Iran amid the escalating situation in the Middle East, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint briefing in Baku with his Moldovan counterpart, Mihai Popsoi, Report informs.

    He stated that the ongoing military escalation in the region creates additional risks, which is why all departments of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry have been on high alert since the first days. Citizens at risk are being evacuated at the earliest opportunity, he added.

    Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan has already received requests to evacuate approximately 1,000 people from five countries: the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Kuwait.

    "Furthermore, on March 4, AZAL organized a special evacuation flight from Jeddah, which evacuated 209 people, 193 of whom were Azerbaijani citizens," the minister said.

    He added that there are still citizens in Qatar who require evacuation, so another special flight from Jeddah is planned for March 7.

    The foreign minister also said that there are Azerbaijani citizens in Iran. Furthermore, more than 50 countries have asked Baku to assist in the evacuation of their citizens, he added.

    "More than 50 countries have sent us requests to evacuate over 2,500 of their citizens. These requests are forwarded to the Cabinet of Ministers, and the process is organized within just a few hours," Bayramov emphasized.

    Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov Mihai Popșoi Azerbaijan
    XİN başçısı: İranda vətəndaşları olan 50-dən çox ölkə təxliyə üçün Azərbaycana müraciət edib
    Байрамов: Более 50 стран попросили Азербайджан помочь с эвакуацией граждан из Ирана

    Latest News

    14:26

    Popsoi: Chisinau interested in co-op with Baku on gas, green energy supplies

    Foreign policy
    14:25
    Photo

    Moldova's Deputy PM visits Victory Park, Alley of Martyrs in Baku

    Domestic policy
    14:17

    Bayramov: 'Over 50 countries have asked Azerbaijan to evacuate citizens from Iran'

    Foreign policy
    14:08

    Moldovan FM invites Bayramov to Chisinau

    Foreign policy
    14:07

    FM: Azerbaijan withdrawing entire diplomatic staff from Iran

    Foreign policy
    14:04

    Popsoi: Moldova condemns Iran's strikes on Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    14:02

    Moldova welcomes completion of Baku-Yerevan talks on text of peace treaty

    Foreign policy
    13:58

    Bayramov thanks Moldova for assistance in evacuating citizens from Ukraine

    Foreign policy
    13:54

    Jeyhun Bayramov: 'My Moldovan colleague and I assessed situation in Middle East'

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed