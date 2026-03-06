Popsoi: Chisinau interested in co-op with Baku on gas, green energy supplies

Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Foreign policy
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 14:26
    Moldova expresses interest in the Green Energy Corridor (Black Sea Energy - ed.) project, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Report informs.

    He stated that the energy sector, in particular, may become an area for developing ties between the two countries.

    "Ensuring energy security and increasing gas supplies remain priority areas for Moldova. We thank the government of Azerbaijan for the support it provided us in 2022 during the energy crisis," Popsoi said.

    He also stated that Moldova intends to cooperate with Azerbaijan not only in gas supplies but also in green energy.

    "Moldova, together with Energocom, is negotiating with the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan and intends to participate in the Green Energy Corridor project. Azerbaijani companies are also invited to invest in Moldova. Our country is always open to purchasing Azerbaijani gas and other long-term investments," the deputy prime minister said.

    Popşoi: Kişineu qaz tədarükü və "yaşıl enerji" sahələrində Bakı ilə əməkdaşlıqda maraqlıdır
    Попшой: Кишинев заинтересован в сотрудничестве с Баку по поставкам газа и зеленой энергии

