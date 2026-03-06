On March 6, Ali Asadov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Cevdet Yılmaz, Vice President of the Republic of Türkiye, held a telephone conversation, report informs.

During the call, strong protest was expressed regarding the drone attacks carried out against Azerbaijan by the Islamic Republic of Iran on March 5, emphasizing that these attacks contradict the norms and principles of international law.

Prime Minister Asadov noted that the drone strikes targeted Nakhchivan International Airport, a school, and other locations, resulting in injuries to several civilians and damage to the airport"s terminal building.

The officials highlighted that President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan immediately called President Ilham Aliyev following the incident to express support for the Azerbaijani people - a clear manifestation of the unshakable brotherhood and solidarity between the two countries.

Prime Minister Asadov also thanked the Turkish side for the prompt support in organizing temporary flights to Iğdır Airport to ensure the safety of air traffic to Nakhchivan amid the current situation.

During the telephone conversation, the officials also discussed other topical issues arising from the current situation.