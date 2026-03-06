Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Bahrain destroys 78 Iranian missiles and over 140 drones

    Other countries
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 14:50
    Bahrain destroys 78 Iranian missiles and over 140 drones

    Bahrain's Air Defense systems have destroyed 78 Iranian missiles and 143 drones since the start of the US and Israeli operation against Iran (February 28), according to a communiqué from the General Command of Bahrain's Defense Forces, Report informs.

    Additionally, Bahrain's Ministry of Interior reported that over the past 24 hours, strikes were carried out on the Bapco oil refinery in the Al-Maamir industrial zone, as well as on two residential buildings and one hotel in the country's capital, Manama.

    Bəhreyn İranın 78 raket və 140-dan çox PUA-sını məhv edib
    Бахрейн уничтожил 78 иранских ракет, свыше 140 БПЛА

