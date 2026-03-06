Bahrain destroys 78 Iranian missiles and over 140 drones

Bahrain's Air Defense systems have destroyed 78 Iranian missiles and 143 drones since the start of the US and Israeli operation against Iran (February 28), according to a communiqué from the General Command of Bahrain's Defense Forces, Report informs.

Additionally, Bahrain's Ministry of Interior reported that over the past 24 hours, strikes were carried out on the Bapco oil refinery in the Al-Maamir industrial zone, as well as on two residential buildings and one hotel in the country's capital, Manama.