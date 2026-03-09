Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Foreign policy
    • 09 March, 2026
    • 10:46
    1,918 people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan since February 28

    A total of 1,918 people have been evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan from February 28 at 8:00 AM to March 9 at 07:00 AM, Report informs.

    Some 314 of those evacuated are Azerbaijani citizens.

    The table below shows the number of evacuated persons by citizenship:

    Country Number of Citizens
    China 541
    Russia 290
    Tajikistan 173
    Pakistan 123
    Oman 57
    Italy 44
    Indonesia 32
    Spain 26
    Iran 26
    Saudi Arabia 18
    Japan 17
    France 16
    Germany 14
    Georgia 13
    Hungary 13
    Uzbekistan 12
    Bulgaria 10
    Democratic Republic of the Congo 10
    Nigeria 10
    Brazil 8
    United Kingdom 8
    Kazakhstan 8
    Belarus 7
    United Arab Emirates 6
    Slovakia 6
    Canada 6
    Belgium 6
    Serbia 5
    Afghanistan 5
    Czech Republic 5
    Switzerland 5
    Austria 5
    Romania 5
    Bahrain 4
    Jordan 4
    Sri Lanka 4
    Ukraine 4
    Türkiye 4
    Kuwait 4
    Bangladesh 4
    Philippines 3
    Qatar 3
    Mexico 3
    Finland 3
    Croatia 3
    Nepal 2
    Lebanon 2
    Yemen 2
    Kyrgyzstan 2
    Sudan 2
    India 2
    Cyprus 2
    Slovenia 2
    Sweden 2
    Poland 1
    Australia 1
    Tunisia 1
    South Africa 1
    Maldives 1
    Myanmar 1
    Cuba 1
    Vatican 1
    Argentina 1
    Bosnia and Herzegovina 1
    Latvia 1
    Egypt 1
    United States 1
    İrandan fevralın 28-dən bu günədək Azərbaycana 1 918 nəfər təxliyə olunub
    Из Ирана в Азербайджан эвакуированы более 1,9 тыс. человек

