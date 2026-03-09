1,918 people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan since February 28
- 09 March, 2026
- 10:46
A total of 1,918 people have been evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan from February 28 at 8:00 AM to March 9 at 07:00 AM, Report informs.
Some 314 of those evacuated are Azerbaijani citizens.
The table below shows the number of evacuated persons by citizenship:
|Country
|Number of Citizens
|China
|541
|Russia
|290
|Tajikistan
|173
|Pakistan
|123
|Oman
|57
|Italy
|44
|Indonesia
|32
|Spain
|26
|Iran
|26
|Saudi Arabia
|18
|Japan
|17
|France
|16
|Germany
|14
|Georgia
|13
|Hungary
|13
|Uzbekistan
|12
|Bulgaria
|10
|Democratic Republic of the Congo
|10
|Nigeria
|10
|Brazil
|8
|United Kingdom
|8
|Kazakhstan
|8
|Belarus
|7
|United Arab Emirates
|6
|Slovakia
|6
|Canada
|6
|Belgium
|6
|Serbia
|5
|Afghanistan
|5
|Czech Republic
|5
|Switzerland
|5
|Austria
|5
|Romania
|5
|Bahrain
|4
|Jordan
|4
|Sri Lanka
|4
|Ukraine
|4
|Türkiye
|4
|Kuwait
|4
|Bangladesh
|4
|Philippines
|3
|Qatar
|3
|Mexico
|3
|Finland
|3
|Croatia
|3
|Nepal
|2
|Lebanon
|2
|Yemen
|2
|Kyrgyzstan
|2
|Sudan
|2
|India
|2
|Cyprus
|2
|Slovenia
|2
|Sweden
|2
|Poland
|1
|Australia
|1
|Tunisia
|1
|South Africa
|1
|Maldives
|1
|Myanmar
|1
|Cuba
|1
|Vatican
|1
|Argentina
|1
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|1
|Latvia
|1
|Egypt
|1
|United States
|1
