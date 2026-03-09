Bahrain's Bapco Energies declares force majeure
09 March, 2026
- 11:20
Bahraini company Bapco Energies has declared force majeure circumstances that are preventing its operations.
Report informs via Al-Jazeera that the company made the statement following a recent Iranian strike on Bapco's oil refinery.
Al-Jazeera notes that a force majeure declaration releases a party from liability if it fails to fulfill supply obligations due to circumstances beyond its control.
Bapco's refinery is Bahrain's main oil processing facility and a key asset in the country's energy sector.
