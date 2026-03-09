Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Energy
    • 09 March, 2026
    • 11:20
    Bahraini company Bapco Energies has declared force majeure circumstances that are preventing its operations.

    Report informs via Al-Jazeera that the company made the statement following a recent Iranian strike on Bapco's oil refinery.

    Al-Jazeera notes that a force majeure declaration releases a party from liability if it fails to fulfill supply obligations due to circumstances beyond its control.

    Bapco's refinery is Bahrain's main oil processing facility and a key asset in the country's energy sector.

    Bəhreynin "Bapco Energies" şirkəti fors-major elan edib
    Бахрейнская Bapco Energies объявила о "форс-мажоре"

