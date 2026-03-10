Five Iranian female footballers granted Australian visas after anthem protest

Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Other countries
    • 10 March, 2026
    • 09:24
    Five members of the Iranian women's football team have been granted humanitarian visas in Australia after their elimination in the Asian Cup, the government in Canberra says, Report informs via the BBC.

    Immigration Minister Tony Burke said the women "were moved to a safe location" by Australian police. He said other squad members had been told they are welcome to stay in the country.

    The women had been due to fly home, but supporters had raised fears for their safety after the team declined to sing the national anthem ahead of their match against South Korea last week.

    On Monday, US President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform to demand action.

    Australia should "give asylum" to the women, Trump said in his initial post. "The US will take them if you won't," he added.

    Around an hour later, Trump posted again to say he had spoken to Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and "five have already been taken care of, and the rest are on their way".

    Australia Iran football team
    Avstraliya İranın qadın futbolçularına viza verib
    Иранским футболисткам официально предоставили убежище в Австралии - ОБНОВЛЕНО

