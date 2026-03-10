UAE air defenses intercepting missile, drone threats

Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Other countries
    • 10 March, 2026
    • 09:30
    UAE air defense systems have intercepted a drone and missile attack from Iran, Report informs referirng to the UAE Ministry of Defense.

    "UAE air defense systems are currently responding to missile and drone threats from Iran," reads the statement.

    BƏƏ Müdafiə Nazirliyi: İranın PUA və raket hücumu zərərsizləşdirilir
    Средства ПВО ОАЭ перехватили ракеты и беспилотники

