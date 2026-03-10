UAE air defenses intercepting missile, drone threats
Other countries
- 10 March, 2026
- 09:30
UAE air defense systems have intercepted a drone and missile attack from Iran, Report informs referirng to the UAE Ministry of Defense.
"UAE air defense systems are currently responding to missile and drone threats from Iran," reads the statement.
