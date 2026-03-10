Iranian FM 'thanks' US Central Command
- 10 March, 2026
- 09:19
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi "thanked" the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) for acknowledging that Washington is using HIMARS multiple rocket launch systems in Middle East countries during its conflict with the Islamic Republic, Report informs.
"Thank you CENTCOM for admitting that you are using our neighbors' territory to deploy HIMARS systems against our people, apparently including a desalination plant.
Nobody should complain if our powerful missiles destroy these systems wherever they are in retribution," the minister wrote on X.
