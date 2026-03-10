Iran vows to use missiles with warheads over one ton

If the regional conflict continues to escalate, Iran's armed forces plan to use only missiles equipped with warheads weighing more than one ton in their attacks, said Brigadier General Majid Mousavi, commander of the Aerospace Forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Report informs, citing Iranian state television.

"From now on, Iran will not launch any missile with a warhead lighter than one ton," Mousavi declared.

He explained that such missiles have longer ranges and a wider destructive capacity.