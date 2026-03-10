Iran vows to use missiles with warheads over one ton
Other countries
- 10 March, 2026
- 09:37
If the regional conflict continues to escalate, Iran's armed forces plan to use only missiles equipped with warheads weighing more than one ton in their attacks, said Brigadier General Majid Mousavi, commander of the Aerospace Forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Report informs, citing Iranian state television.
"From now on, Iran will not launch any missile with a warhead lighter than one ton," Mousavi declared.
He explained that such missiles have longer ranges and a wider destructive capacity.
Latest News
10:05
Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $103Energy
09:51
Azerbaijan sends nearly 30 tons of humanitarian aid to IranDomestic policy
09:50
Australia to send aircraft, air-to-air missiles to Gulf to ‘protect and defend' civilians, PM saysOther countries
09:47
Vietnam urges people to work from home to save fuel amid supply disruptionsOther countries
09:46
CBA currency exchange rates (10.03.2026)Finance
09:37
Iran vows to use missiles with warheads over one tonOther countries
09:30
UAE air defenses intercepting missile, drone threatsOther countries
09:26
Photo
Azerbaijan sends humanitarian aid to Iran on president's instructionsForeign policy
09:24