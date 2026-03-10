Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Iran vows to use missiles with warheads over one ton

    Other countries
    • 10 March, 2026
    • 09:37
    Iran vows to use missiles with warheads over one ton

    If the regional conflict continues to escalate, Iran's armed forces plan to use only missiles equipped with warheads weighing more than one ton in their attacks, said Brigadier General Majid Mousavi, commander of the Aerospace Forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Report informs, citing Iranian state television.

    "From now on, Iran will not launch any missile with a warhead lighter than one ton," Mousavi declared.

    He explained that such missiles have longer ranges and a wider destructive capacity.

    Iranian missiles escalation in Middle East
    İran ağırlığı 1 tondan çox olan döyüş başlıqlı raketlərdən istifadə etmək niyyətindədir
    КСИР: Иран намерен применять ракеты с боевой частью свыше 1 тонны

    Latest News

    10:05

    Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $103

    Energy
    09:51

    Azerbaijan sends nearly 30 tons of humanitarian aid to Iran

    Domestic policy
    09:50

    Australia to send aircraft, air-to-air missiles to Gulf to ‘protect and defend' civilians, PM says

    Other countries
    09:47

    Vietnam urges people to work from home to save fuel amid supply disruptions

    Other countries
    09:46

    CBA currency exchange rates (10.03.2026)

    Finance
    09:37

    Iran vows to use missiles with warheads over one ton

    Other countries
    09:30

    UAE air defenses intercepting missile, drone threats

    Other countries
    09:26
    Photo

    Azerbaijan sends humanitarian aid to Iran on president's instructions

    Foreign policy
    09:24

    Five Iranian female footballers granted Australian visas after anthem protest

    Other countries
    All News Feed