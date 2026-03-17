Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Price of Azerbaijani oil in global market keeps ramping up

    Energy
    • 17 March, 2026
    • 09:56
    Price of Azerbaijani oil in global market keeps ramping up

    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market increased by $0.09, or 0.08%, to $109.19 per barrel, Report informs.

    May futures for Brent crude were traded at $103.7 per barrel.

    The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port fell by $0.07 or 0.06%, amounting to $105.31.

    The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2026 was set at $65 per barrel.

    The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.

    Azerbaijani oil price Azeri Light crude oil
    Azərbaycan nefti cüzi bahalaşıb
    Азербайджанская нефть незначительно подорожала

    Latest News

    11:21

    Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis opens new plenary meeting

    Milli Majlis
    11:15

    Aliyar Aghayev to officiate AEK vs Crystal Palace clash

    Football
    11:11

    Azerbaijan resumes butter imports from Uruguay

    Business
    10:46

    Projectile hits tanker off UAE's Fujairah, UKMTO says

    Other countries
    10:45

    Gombosuren Munkhbayar: Mongolia and Azerbaijan to sign series of bilateral agreements - INTERVIEW

    Foreign policy
    10:43

    Brent rises to $102.74 per barrel

    Energy
    10:42
    Photo

    New service centers opened in Ethiopia based on ASAN service model

    Foreign policy
    10:34

    One Azerbaijani citizen, three Norwegian diplomats evacuated from Iran

    Foreign policy
    10:20

    One killed by falling debris from intercepted missile in Abu Dhabi

    Other countries
    All News Feed