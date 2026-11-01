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    Qatari tanker attacked in Persian Gulf

    Other countries
    • 01 November, 2026
    • 11:30
    Qatari tanker attacked in Persian Gulf

    The Al Mayeda liquefied natural gas carrier operated by Qatar's Nakilat has come under attack in the Persian Gulf, Report informs, citing Qatar News Agency (QNA).

    Nakilat said in a statement that no crew members were injured and no environmental damage was reported.

    The vessel remains safe and operational, while the impact of the attack is being assessed.

    The company said it was closely monitoring the situation and maintaining direct contact with the vessel, its crew and relevant regional maritime security authorities to ensure their safety.

    Persian Gulf vessels
    Qətərin tankeri Fars körfəzində hücuma məruz qalıb
    Катарский танкер подвергся атаке в Персидском заливе
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