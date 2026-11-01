Bulgaria begins presidential election runoff

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Voting has begun in the second round of Bulgaria's presidential election, Report informs.

More than 12,000 polling stations opened nationwide at 7 a.m. local time (9 a.m. Baku time), with 6.6 million voters eligible to cast ballots.

Additional polling stations will open in 60 countries for Bulgarian citizens living or traveling abroad.

Iliana Yotova and Andrey Gyurov are competing for the presidency, while Kiril Valchev and Georgi Kandev are the vice-presidential candidates.

The first unofficial results are expected at 8 p.m. local time, when polling stations close. Official results will be announced no later than November 4.

Bulgaria's president is elected by popular vote for a five-year term and may serve no more than two consecutive terms. The vice president is elected at the same time.

A total of 27 candidates contested the presidency in 2026.